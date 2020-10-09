Shares of major cannabis producers surge up to 19% after Kamala Harris vows Joe Biden would decriminalize ‘weed’ if elected 

US-listed shares of major cannabis producers have climbed up in value, after US Democratic vice president nominee, Kamala Harris said marijuana would be decriminalized at a federal level in the US if Joe Biden is voted in as president.

Marijuana use is illegal in many states in America but Harris whohas admitted in the past she smoked cannabis while in high school revealed during Thursday morning’s debate with Vice President Mike Pence, that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would legalize marijuana and also expunge the criminal records of people convicted of marijuana-related offenses in the past.

Her comments led to an increase in share value of marijuana producing companies on Thursday and Friday.

Cannabis stock tracker MJ ETF rose 5.5 per cent to mark its best session since early June, while Tilray Inc jumped 19.2 per cent on the Nasdaq.

US-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp, Aphria Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc closed between 10 per cent and 13 per cent…