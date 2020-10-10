asks people to help him beg her!

Singer, Oritsefemi, has tendered a public apology to his wife, Nabila Fash.



Nabila moved out of their home after a quarrel and is currently putting up with her friend and actress, Caroline Danjuma. The singer is alleged to have been physically abusing Nabila.

On Friday, October 10, Oritsefemi called out Caroline Danjuma, accusing her of being behind his marital crisis. Read here.

He has now apologized to Nabila and has asked others to join him in pleading with her to forgive him. His post reads