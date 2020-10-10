asks people to help him beg her!

Singer, Oritsefemi, has tendered a public apology to his wife, Nabila Fash.
Nabila moved out of their home after a quarrel and is currently putting up with her friend and actress, Caroline Danjuma. The singer is alleged to have been physically abusing Nabila.
On Friday, October 10, Oritsefemi called out Caroline Danjuma, accusing her of being behind his marital crisis. Read here.
He has now apologized to Nabila and has asked others to join him in pleading with her to forgive him. His post reads
”Forgive me my love I miss you daily boo .. I truly miss everything about you , make una help me beg her please.. I need to enter street for this #endsars Na me really fit this sars people,Na them father I be … person gats fist him home before him focus outside.. I beg my people make una beg her for me… am deeply sorry nabila … I love you from the bottom of my heart”he wrote
Source: Linda Ikeji