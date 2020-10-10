Ebonyi couple found dead on farmland

Corpses of an unidentified couple have been found in a farmland in Amuzu Nkpoghoro, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.
Ebonyi state Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku who disclosed this on Friday October 9, said they have commenced an investigation to find out and arrest those involved in the act.
Maku said;
“We have an incident where a man and his wife went to the farm but could not return.
“We are also investigating to find out who did the act and anybody with useful information on the perpetrators should contact the police.”
Source: Linda Ikeji