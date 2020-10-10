Emaciated baby girl is rescued in Russia after being left to starve to death in a cupboard by her mother (photos)

An emaciated 6-month-old baby girl is fighting for her life after being found in a cupboard where her mom left her to starve to death.

The child, named Katya was born in back in April and had been living off water and scraps of discarded food given by her elder brother, Russian media reported.

Krasnoturyinsk Live, the news outlet that revealed the horrifying incident, said the child’s mother Yulia ‘hoped that the baby would pass away from starvation.’

The mother is now in Police custody and a criminal case has been opened by the Russian Investigative Committee into ‘torturing’ the child, an offence that can lead to up to seven years in jail if convicted.

She is currently undergoing examination in a psychiatric clinic, said law enforcement.

The baby girl was reportedly found by a friend of the 37-year-old mother who ‘heard a muted cry’ during the 13th birthday party of Yulia’s son, who had been secretly feeding his little sister.

The mother had kept the birth of…