Excessive use of force by security agencies against #EndSARS protesters should be investigated

Former Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has condemned the excessive use of force on #EndSARS protesters.
The former Vice President who commended Nigerian youths for taking to the streets to ensure their voice is heard, stated that the fundamental rights of Nigerians to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression must be protected at all costs.
Atiku also called for an investigation into the excessive use of force by security operatives on the peaceful protesters.
He said;
I woke up to the peaceful #EndSARSProtests going on in Lagos and other cities in the country. First, I would like to commend the tenacity of our brave youths who have stayed out on the streets all day and night to make their voices heard. I stand with you all.
Protests are an essential part of any democracy as we have seen the world over, and should be seen as an opportunity for dialogue between our people and our leaders.
Thus, it is essential…
