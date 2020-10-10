Harrowing 911 call after dad allegedly stabbed his 9-year-old twin daughters to death before killing himself in Placentia, California

Harrowing 911 call reveals a mother screaming that her husband had “stabbed” their 9-year-old twin daughters to death before taking his own life in a murder-suicide.

Timothy Takehara, 41, allegedly killed his little girls before taking his own life in Placentia, California, on Wednesday, October 7.

In the 911 audio, Timothy’s wife, whose name has not been released, is heard telling police to “hurry” as she claims her husband has attacked their daughters late at night.

“My husband just stabbed my children,” she can be heard telling police in the distressing 911 call released by Placentia Police Department.

When asked by the operator what they had been stabbed with, the mother replied: “I don’t know … a sharp object, please hurry, I have two [children] I have twin girls.”

The call was made to police at around 12.38am on Wednesday, October 7, and officers say they arrived on the scene within minutes to find Takehara lying on the glass in the front yard “bleeding…