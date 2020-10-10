”He is threatening to kill me” Domestic violence victim in Lagos cries out for help

A Nigerian lady named Ebere has taken to her Instagram page to cry for help.

 

According to her, she is a victim of domestic violence and has been locked up in a room by a man. She stated that the man is threatening to kill her. She gave her address as Lakeview estate phase 2Tummy Tummy house 7a, flat 4 in Lagos.

 

Her post reads

 

HELP HELP HELP please I need help am a victim of domestic violence I had to lock my self up in a room to save my life he is treating to kill please help me. it happening now please I need to come out alive the address is Amuwo odofin Lagos Lakeview estate phase ii Tummy Tummy house 7a flat 4

 

5f819103dd89c 



