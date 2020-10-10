He’s an outspoken hater – President Trump slams Lebron James

President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at Lebron James while appearing as a guest on Rush Limbaugh’s show.

The US President who slammed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar for being an outspoken critic of his and a supporter of Democrats and Black Lives Matter, blamed the NBA’s lagging ratings on the league’s pro-BLM efforts.

Trump said;

“The NBA has become so political that nobody cares about it anymore. “I don’t even know who’s playing in the Finals. “LeBron is a spokesman for the democratic party and a very nasty spokesman. “Because, again, I’ve done so much for the Black community and people don’t wanna see that and he’s a great basketball player but people don’t wanna see a guy that way. They don’t want to see that. We have enough difficulty during the week, you don’t wanna sit down watching a basketball game and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay, He’s a hater.”