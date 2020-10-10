“She is not the one posting”- Fans react as photo of Chacha Eke Faani and her husband is shared on her Instagram page

As the drama between actress Chacha Eke Faani and her husband, Austin, continues, a photo of the couple has shared on Chacha’s Instagram page, igniting reactions from Nigerians on social media.

A few days ago, Chacha, shared a video on social media announcing the end of her marriage to Austin Faani.

Chacha in a video shared on October 3, said she was done with her 7-year-old marriage and was leaving with her life. Read here. Days later, she shared another video from a hospital bed where she denied allegations her marriage ended due to domestic violence.

The mum of three said she has been examined by psychiatric doctors and has been diagnosed to have ”Bipolar disorder”. Read here.

Well, the loving photo above of Chacha and her husband was shared on her Instagram page today, October 10. Her followers are however doubting that she was the one who shared the photo herself. See their comments below