Truck crushes newly married woman, three others to death in Kaduna

At least four persons including a newly married woman have died after a truck loaded with sand ran into a motorcycle and tricycle.

The bike and keke napep were waiting at a traffic light at Kaduna Refinery Junction along Kachia Road under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State when the accident occurred.

The incident angered youths in the area and they took to the scene to barricade the road, resulting in heavy traffic.

It took the intervention of security personnel to disperse the angry youth.