Two Junior Secondary School students crushed to death in Kwara auto crash

Two Junior Secondary School students were crushed to death while five others sustained injuries in a fatal auto accident in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to an eyewitness who posted the photos on Facebook, the accident happened around 2 pm on Wednesday, October 7, in the Gas Odota end of the Ilorin – Ogbomoso Expressway.

The accident involved four vehicles – a tipper, a Mazda cab with number plate, LEF 16XA, a Nissan car marked, AG20 NBS, and commercial tricycle.

It was gathered that the tipper loaded with sand rammed into a commercial vehicle which was picking passengers, while the cab also hit two other vehicles and the tricycle.

Eyewitnesses said the students were standing by the roadside when one of the vehicles crushed them to death.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed the incident, attributed the cause of the road crash to excessive speed.

“Nine persons were involved in the accident; the relations of the…