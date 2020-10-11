Ashley Young becomes the sixth Inter Milan player to test positive for coronavirus with next weekend’s derby against AC Milan now in doubt

Inter Milan winger, Ashley Young has tested positive tested for coronavirus.

The Serie A side confirmed on Sunday October 11, that the former England international and Manchester United captain returned a positive test at the club’s training ground on Saturday and is self-isolating, ruling him out of next weekend’s Milan derby which is now in doubt.

A club statement read: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that Ashley Young tested positive for Covid-19 following a test carried out yesterday (Saturday) in Appiano Gentile.

“The English footballer is already in quarantine at his home.”

Ashley Young is now the sixth Inter Milan player to test positive for Coronavirus after Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan, Ionut Radu, Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni.