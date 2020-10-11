Banky W raises alarm of young #EndSARS protesters being arrested without access to lawyers

By
Headliners
-
1


Banky W raises alarm of young #EndSARS protesters being arrested without access to lawyers

Nigerian singer turned politician, Banky W has raised an alarm of young #EndSARS protesters being arrested without access to lawyers. 

 

Listing the names of the protesters who were allegedly arrested, Banky W revealed that they are being held at Eleworan police station in Abeokuta, Ogun State’s capital. 

 

He tweeted; 

 

We believe about 15 ppl are held @ Eleworan police station in Abeokuta without access to Lawyers including: Akinbayo Damilola, Adeniyi Marcus, Akinola Ibrahim, Adele Sodiq, Ifedayo orimolade, Aikomo oluwatobi, Damilola Odolowu, Oladepo olateju, Olayinka dayo, Omogbolahan Oladayo

 

Banky W raises alarm of young #EndSARS protesters being arrested without access to lawyers



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR