Banky W raises alarm of young #EndSARS protesters being arrested without access to lawyers

Nigerian singer turned politician, Banky W has raised an alarm of young #EndSARS protesters being arrested without access to lawyers.
Listing the names of the protesters who were allegedly arrested, Banky W revealed that they are being held at Eleworan police station in Abeokuta, Ogun State’s capital.
He tweeted;
We believe about 15 ppl are held @ Eleworan police station in Abeokuta without access to Lawyers including: Akinbayo Damilola, Adeniyi Marcus, Akinola Ibrahim, Adele Sodiq, Ifedayo orimolade, Aikomo oluwatobi, Damilola Odolowu, Oladepo olateju, Olayinka dayo, Omogbolahan Oladayo
Source: Linda Ikeji