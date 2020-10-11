“I am going to fly 1 Nigerian youth to the UK” Queen’s Young Leader, Adam Bradford says as he condemns “the lack of response” from Nigerian government regarding #EndSARS

English social activist, Adam Bradford has condemned “the lack of government response” to the call from Nigerians to end SARS and he has revealed plans to fly a Nigerian to the UK.

Bradford, who is a Queen’s Young Leader Award winner, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He tweeted: “The lack of Government response in the #EndSARS situation is abominable. Therefore, I am going to fly 1 exceptional Nigerian youth to the UK, and we will show international diplomats how prosperous Nigerian youth are. I work in NG, I believe in you. Reply if it should be you.”

He added: “Young Nigerians with positive side of NG to show – apply for this trip by emailing to [email protected] Please email before 5pm Nigeria time 2moro. We will announce winner by 6pm tomorrow. We will introduce you to MPs, one Senior Politician & media. Showcase yourself! #EndSARS.”

His tweet has gone viral as Nigerians replied, suggesting which Nigerian youth should be picked based on the work…