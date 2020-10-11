“I was jobless for so many years, my country of birth failed me but U.S. Navy saw potentials in me”

A Nigerian-born sailor, Aregbesola renounced his country of birth to join the United States Navy.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, October 10, the officer and father of one recalled how he was jobless for many years in Nigeria but the U.S. Navy saw his potential and made him a sailor.

“I was jobless for so many years, my country of birth (Nigeria, now renounced) failed me, but the U.S. NAVY saw potentials in me and made me a fine ass sailor, working on Jet engines” he wrote.

When a Nigerian Twitter user criticised him for renouncing his country of birth, Aregbesola replied that it was part of the requirements for the type of job he does for the U.S Navy.