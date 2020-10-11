IGP dissolves SARS nationwide (video)





The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force nationwide.

Adamu made the announcement in a live broadcast on Sunday October 11, and confirmed the operatives will be redeployed to other police formations and commands.

The announcement comes days after online and offline protests against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by SARS operatives which gained global attention.

In the finest spirit of democratic, citizen-centred and community policing, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed. The IGP, while noting that the dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, observes that by this dissolution, all officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad…





Source: Linda Ikeji