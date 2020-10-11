Kim Jong-Un sheds tears as he claims North Korea is ‘Coronavirus free’

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un shed tears as he claimed the country is free of Coronavirus.

The 36-year-old dictator made the claim while attending a parade in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Democratic Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang on Saturday, October 10.

Kim wiped away tears while discussing North Korea’s approach to dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He claimed North Korea had “zero” cases of the deadly virus.

He said: “I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus.”

The tyrant went on to thank his nation for continuing to work during the pandemic and completing work on new weapons of mass destruction.

He said: “I am ashamed that I have never been able to repay you properly for your enormous trust. My efforts and devotion were not sufficient to bring our people out of difficult livelihoods.”

Analysts have expressed doubt over Kim’s claims that North Korea is…