Oluwo of Iwo’s security vehicle stolen in Lagos hotel

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi’s security vehicle has been stolen in a hotel in Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the Osun monarch said the Hilux security vehicle was stolen between the night of Saturday and Sunday morning at the hotel where his security aides stayed during his visit to Lagos this weekend.

He told Daily Trust;

“It is true, we have reported to security agents. My Hilux car was stolen overnight (11/10/2020) at Toilam Royal Hotel and suites at Igbosere Road L/Island, Lagos State.

“The white Hilux was engraved with “Oba Adewale Akanbi” on its mirrors, windshield and its engine.

“TOYOTA HILUX Chassis number is MFOFX22G6F1431653.”