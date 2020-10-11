“Say no to domestic violence and drug abuse” Caroline Dajuma hits back at Oritsefemi after he cursed her for harboring his wife Nabila Fash amid marriage crisis

Caroline Danjuma has hit back at Oritsefemi after he cursed her and claimed she’s the “evil” coming between him and his wife.

Oritsefemi and Nabila’s marriage is currently experiencing crisis and Nabila is reportedly taking refuge in her friend Caroline’s home.

After news of their marital crisis hit the internet, Oritsefemi took to Instagram to blame Caroline and curse her.

He wrote: “Caroline this the beginning of your problem in life. Get ready for it.”

He added: “@Carolynahutchings is the evil between Oritsefemi and Nabila… Don’t get carried away with fake gist.”

He didn’t explain how Caroline is to blame for his marital woes.

He later returned to Instagram to ask Nigerians to help him apologize to his wife, writing: “Forgive me my love I miss you daily boo .. I truly miss everything about you , make una help me beg her please.. I need to enter street for this #endsars Na me really fit this sars people,Na them father I be … person gats fist him home…