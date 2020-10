Nigerian singer, Small Doctor took the #EndSARS campaign to his white garment church today in Lagos to protest against police brutality in the country.

The singer, who led a massive and peaceful protest over the weekend from Pen Cinema in Agege to the state house in Alausa, was pictured inside his church wearing his white garment while holding a placard with the inscription which read: “Having Phone Gadget Is Not A Crime #EndPoliceBrutality.”

See full photos below.