Truck crushes University lecturer, his wife and three children to death in Benue

A University of Mkar lecturer, Moses Tarnongo, his wife and three children were killed in a ghastly accident in Benue State.

Two other persons including another University of Mkar lecturer, Joshua Leva also lost their lives in the accident which occurred on Saturday evening, October 10, at Gbatse community along Ugbema-Adikpo road in Ushongo local government area of the state.

The University Registrar, Rev. Emmanuel Astor, who confirmed the incident on Sunday in Makurdi, said Moses Tarnong was killed alongside his wife and three children. The two lecturers were from the department of Mass Communication.

The registrar said the victims were on transit to Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area to see a one cleric when the incident happened.

According to eye-witness account, a trailer truck rammed into a stationary Toyota car with registration number MKD-300-NH, crushing the seven occupants to death.

The witness claimed that the driver of the truck purchased a…