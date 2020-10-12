1 million disadvantaged school children to benefit from ‘Learn at Home’ Project by Data Science Nigeria/Malezi in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation

Prolonged school closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have left millions of children in Nigeria without any formal school learning over the last six months. Cut off from any instruction, feedback, or interaction with their teachers, learners are now at risk of losing important learning gains and will need to catch up on what they missed.

Data Science Nigeria and Malezi have joined hands with the Mastercard Foundation to provide opportunities for continued learning while schools are closed and build long-term resilience in the Nigerian education system to withstand potential future disruptions to the school calendar.

The initiative, entitled ‘Learn at Home’, will enable remote learning through multiple channels; namely, radio, mobile and web, and aims to provide learning access for 1 Million children in Nigeria within the next 12 months. This initiative is made possible by the Mastercard Foundation COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program.

This pandemic continues…