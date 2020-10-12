Actor Alex Ekubo gets a Range Rover SUV gift from a friend





Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has taken to Instagram to express happiness of receiving a Range Rover SUV gift from a friend.

The actor who revealed that he’s been saving up to get the car but has been unable to do so because of unending family problems, said he got the car after buying his mother a Toyota Venza.

Ekubo went on to advise his followers to always be givers. He wrote;

Good Morning everyone, So I’ve been saving to get myself an Suv for a while, but as you all know “problem no dey finish” especially “family problem”. Anyway long story short, I was torn btw getting my mum a car (which has been long overdue) or continue saving the money to buy my Suv.

After thinking & praying about it, I was led by the spirit to sort mum first, so last week i got her a Toyota Venza. Yesterday a good friend called to congratulate me on been #ChiefIkuku & asked me to come to his house to celebrate the chieftaincy, little did I know he had a major surprise for me, after dinner he…





