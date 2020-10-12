Davido joins #EndSARS protest in Abuja, secures the release of protesters (video)





Davido has secured the release of #EndSARS protesters shortly after joining the protest in Abuja today October 11. According to eyewitnesses, the policemen stopped attacking the young protesters after recognizing Davido and released the protesters thereafter. View this post on Instagram Davido joins #EndSARS protest, secures the release of protestersA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Oct 11, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT







Source: Linda Ikeji