I did not deny protesting. My comment was taken out of context — Davido clarifies

Davido has dismissed claims that he denied participating in the End SARS protest in Abuja.
The singer had a brief meeting with Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Monday October 12. While speaking with Mba, Davido said he doesn’t want to have a closed-door meeting with the police. Mba responded saying
”How can you come here for a closed door meeting when you were protesting”
Davido immediately responded saying ”No I didn’t protest”
Watch the video below
In a statement released on his social media handle this night, Davido said his comment was taken out of context as he wasn’t denying that he protested.
See the statement below
Source: Linda Ikeji