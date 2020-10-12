Liverpool midfielder, Naby Keita ‘tests positive for coronavirus’ in Guinea camp while on international duty

Liverpool midfielder, Naby Keita has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus while on international duty for the Guinea national team.

The 25-year-old returned a positive result alongside four other players including Lokomotiv Moscow winger Francois Kamano, goalkeeper Ibrahima Kone, Moreirense midfielder Ibrahima Camara, and Sochaux defender Florentin Pogba.

According to Guinean publication Foot 224, the five players underwent tests on Wednesday, with the results returned on Friday. They were subjected to another test which then returned positive on Sunday.

Keita is now the fifth Liverpool player to test positive for Covid-19 after Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Shaqiri’s test was later proven to be ‘false positive’ while Tsimikas has since recovered after testing positive in September, with Thiago now out of quarantine after recovering too.