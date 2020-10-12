‘Nancy Pelosi couldn’t pass a basic aptitude test’

US President, Donald Trump has blasted the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she couldn’t pass a basic aptitude test as he questioned her mental fitness for office.

Trump’s comments in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo came after Pelosi last week formed a committee that would allow the 25th Amendment to be invoked if a president was deemed mentally unfit.

Pelosi previously questioned Trump’s mental state suggesting the drugs he took to cure himself of Coronavirus could have an impact on his mental state.

“Medical professionals say this could have an impact on judgment.” She told Bloomberg TV .

Trump “is, shall we say, in an altered state right now.”

Trump responding to her claims, told Fox news: ‘I don’t think she could pass basic aptitude tests, personally’

He added: “I really don’t. I don’t believe it.”

Trump then claimed if Biden wins the 2020 election, Democrats want to invoke the 25th Amendment to put Kamala Harris in power.

He alleged…