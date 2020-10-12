Truck crushes groom’s legs a day after his wedding in Kwara; kills his guest

A wedding guest was killed while the groom’s legs were crushed by a truck in an accident in Kwara state on Sunday, October 11.

The incident which occurred along Ibrahim Taiwo Road, in IIorin, the state capital, at about 1 pm involved a motorcycle, a truck and a Toyota Jeep.

It was gathered that the guest and the groom were on a motorcycle when an SUV hit them from behind into the path of the truck which crushed the passenger, killing him instantly , while the two legs of the rider, who is the groom, were also crushed.

Speaking to the PUNCH, an eyewitness said the injured man who got married on Saturday, October 10, was transporting the guest to a motor park at Wahab Folawiyo Road to board a vehicle to Lagos when the tragedy occurred.

“The young man came from Lagos to attend a wedding in Ilorin. The groom, who is a commercial motorcyclist, decided to take him to the park before and the accident occurred on the way.” said the witness.

Spokesman for the state police command,…