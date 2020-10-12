We’ll make sure replacement for SARS is acceptable

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commented on the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Osinbajo who spoke to state house correspondents on Monday October 12, said they will make sure the replacement for SARS is acceptable by all stakeholders in the country.

“I think the most important thing is that SARS has been disbanded and that the IGP has also committed to ensuring that not only is it disbanded, but that whatever takes its place has the full participation of the civil society groups and all other stakeholders.

“A few minutes ago, the president also spoke about it, and spoke in particular that the disbandment of SARS is only the first stage in a full scale reform of the police force.

“I think everyone is now committed to seeing a police force and also a law enforcement that will meet the expectations of Nigerians. The purpose of law enforcement and the purpose of policing is for the safety of lives and livelihood of Nigerians. So, we are all…