Actress Jemima Osunde and Ubi Franklin clash on Twitter

Actress Jemima Osunde and Ubi Franklin clashed on Twitter this evening over the lingering #EndSARS protest.

Ubi joined Davido’s entourage for his meeting with the Inspector General of Police this morning October 12.

Reacting to a photo of Ubi, Dbanj, Korede Bello, CDQ and Segalinks taken after the meeting, Jemima tweeted that she didn’t send Ubi and DBanj to represent her at the meeting.

”I don’t know about you but I didn’t send Ubi Franklin me Dbanj to represent me. #SARSMUSTEND”she tweeted

Ubi didn’t like her tweet and fired back with a response, asking her to shut up

”I didn’t go to represent you either, don’t try to feel important. I accompanied Davido to see the IG. So shutup.”

Jemima did not take Ubi’s response lying low as she fired back at him