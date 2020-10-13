Another man commits suicide in Benue State

A middle aged man identified as Alumun Igbaze has allegedly committed suicide in Benue State.

Igbaze was found was hanging on a tree at Mbaayilamo community in Buruku Local Government Area of the state on Sunday evening, Octobr 11.

Recall that the lifeless body of another middle aged man, Tyoaka Tyosue, was found hanging in the classroom of a school in the early hours of Monday in Daudu, Guma LGA.



The motives for both incidents are yet to be ascertained as the victims didn’t leave any suicide notes.

Spokesperson for the State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incidents said she was yet to receive details of both cases.