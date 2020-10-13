“Don’t allow friends lead you astray” Oritsefemi continues to plead with his wife Nabila Fash on Instagram after she moved in with Caroline Danjuna amid marriage crisis

Oritsefemi has issued another online apology to his wife Nabila Fash, asking her to forgive him and come home.

The singer’s 3-year-old marriage is facing crisis and his wife Nabila has been staying with actress Caroline Danjuma who hints domestic violence is the reason for the couple’s marital crisis.

Oritsefemi had called out Caroline, accusing her of being the “evil” coming between him and his wife. He had also apologized to his wife over the weekend and he’s back at it again.

In a recent post, he wrote: “My queen kindly let’s end this whole thing in peace …. you are a good person don’t look at what people says to jeopardize our happiness my beautiful wife .. you know am a lovable and caring husband I will never hurt you…. deep down your heart you know am not a bad person .. I can never hurt you my wife .. don’t allow friends to lead you astray come back to your normal self my love .. I truly miss you.. and it’s now I really needed you most ,forgive and let’s…