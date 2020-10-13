Kidnapped Kaduna teacher and students regain freedom

The school teacher and students who were abducted by gunmen at Damba-Kasaya in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

The teacher identified as Christian Madugu and her students, Happy Waziri, Ezra Bako, Miracle Danjuma and Favour Danjuma (all teenagers) were abducted at Prince Academy School located in the village.

Daily Trust reported that they were released around 8pm on Saturday October 10, after an undisclosed amount of money was paid as ransom to their abductors.

Confirming their release, a youth leader in the area Akila Luka Barde said;