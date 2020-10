A Nigerian man couldn’t wait to join the #EndSARS protest even on his wedding day.

Twitter user, @OgbeniKunle1 was pictured in his wedding suit at the #EndSARS protest in Lekki toll gate after tying the knot with his wife at the Ikoyi registry.

Sharing photos to his page, he wrote: ‘Today I joined the #EndSARS protest after my court wedding. Make SARS no kill me for my wife.’