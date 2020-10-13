Presidential panel approves 5 demands of #EndSARS protesters

The Presidential Panel on Police Reforms has approved the five demands of Nigerians that have been participating in the #EndSARS protest.

End SARS protesters presented five demands to the presidency for the protests to end. See the demands below

In a statement released today October 13, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said following the directive of President Buhari on the dissolution of SARS, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, convened a meeting with stakeholders, agreeing to meet all the demands of the protesters.

According to Adesina, the meeting was a multi-stakeholders’ forum attended by leaders and representatives of civil society organizations in Nigeria, activists from the entertainment industry, and the #EndSARS movement and development partners.

He said the Ministry of Police Affairs and Police Service Commission were also present at the meeting that affirmed that the five-point demands of the…