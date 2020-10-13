Renowned Nigerian poet J.P. Clark dies at 85

Renowned Nigerian poet, Prof. John Pepper Clark has died at the age of 85.

The emeritus professor of Literature who is also the younger brother of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, died today, October 13, 2020.

His death was announced in a statement signed by Prof. C. C. Clark.

The statement reads: “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce that Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark, has finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

“Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and siblings, around him.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

J.P. Clarke wrote the poem ‘Abiku’, included in the scheme of work for most secondary schools. He is also the author of the novel ‘The Wives’…