Rivers state government bans #EndSARS protest in the state

The Rivers state government has banned all forms of #EndSARS protest in the state.
In a statement released this night, the state Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim, said since the Inspector General of Police has dissolved all SARS formations across the country, the state government sees no reason why any #EmdSARS protest should hold in the state.
Nsirim noted that violators will be arrested and brought to book.
The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State.
Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSARS Campaign are hereby prohibited.
Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.
Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.
Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their…
Source: Linda Ikeji