Rivers state government bans #EndSARS protest in the state

The Rivers state government has banned all forms of #EndSARS protest in the state.

In a statement released this night, the state Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim, said since the Inspector General of Police has dissolved all SARS formations across the country, the state government sees no reason why any #EmdSARS protest should hold in the state.

Nsirim noted that violators will be arrested and brought to book.

Read the statement below