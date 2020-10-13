Singer, Tom Parker of The Wanted band diagnosed with a terminal and inoperable brain tumour at 32 

English singer, Tom Parker, who is a member of the popular U.K. boy band, The Wanted, has been diagnosed with a terminal and inoperable brain tumour.

The 32-year-old singer, who is expecting his second child with wife Kelsey, posted a statement revealing the devasting news about his battle with stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.

Sharing a family photo of himself posing with his wife and their daughter, he wrote: “Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.”

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this…