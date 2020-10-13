White House physician says Donald Trump has tested negative for covid-19 and is no longer infectious

President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days and is no longer infectious to others, White House physician said on Monday night, October 12.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Sean Conley said in a White House memo released on Monday, noting that those tests were taken “in context with additional clinical and laboratory data.”

Conley said the additional data, included “viral load, subgenomic RNA and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data.”

Trump is “not infectious to others,” Conley added.

The announcement came moments after Trump was seen boarding Air Force One without a mask to Sanford, Florida…