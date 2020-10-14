“It is either we restructure Nigeria or we break up”- Pastor Adeboye says as he lends his voice to #Endpolicebrutality campaign (video)





Pastor Enoch Adeboye has lent his voice to the #Endpolicebrutality campaign and has also called for the restructuring of Nigeria.

The clergyman who is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCG, said this in a posted shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday night October 13.

”I believe that we might want to look at the problems of Nigeria in a slightly different manner. Some people feel that all our problems will be over if Nigeria should break up. I think that is trying to solve the problems of Nigeria as if it is a Simple Equation. The problems of Nigeria will require quite a bit of Simultaneous Equation and some of them are not going to be Linear either – forgive me I am talking as a Mathematician. “Why can’t we have a system of government that will create what I will call the United States of Nigeria? Let me explain. We all know that we must restructure. It is either we restructure or we break, you don’t have to be a prophet to know that one. That…





Source: Linda Ikeji