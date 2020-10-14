Police arrest 5 suspected traffic robbers in Lagos

Operatives attached to Ketu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five suspected traffic robbers.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, October 13, said machineries have been set in motion to go after traffic robbers who harass and rob innocent Lagosians in the traffic within the state.

Adejobi said the suspects – Olasunkanmi Oyewole, Quadri Lawal, Abraham Olateju, Tunde Bello, and Olagoke Adewole were arrested on 9th and 12th October 2020 after they robbed two different men at Ketu end of Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

Meanwhile, the Commisioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu, has charged the officers and men of the command to brace up immediately and provide adequate security for all and sundry despite the ongoing protests across the state.

Odumosu stated this on Tuesday while addressing some officers at the command Headquarters in GRA, Ikeja, in preparation for police operational…