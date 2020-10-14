Rapper, Fivio Foreign arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend 

American rapper, Fivio Foreign has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 24-year-old girlfriend who’s currently pregnant with their second child.

Police arrested the rapper, real name Maxie Lee Ryles III, 30, at his residence in Edgewater, New Jersey, following the alleged incident there on Saturday October 10, records show.

He has been charged with simple assault purposely / knowingly causing bodily injury to his pregnant girlfriend, according to the Bergen County Jail.

On Tuesday, October 13, a judge subsequently ordered that he remain held without bail in the Bergen County Jail pending further court proceedings, rather than be released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.