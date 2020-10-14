Senate Minority Caucus rejects Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as INEC Commissioner

The Senate Minority Caucus has rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as National Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement released by the lawmakers, President Buhari was accused of “willfully going against the constitution” as his Special Assistant on social media is allegedly a card-carrying party member.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe urged Buhari to withdraw Onochie’s nomination as it is against the constitution he swore to uphold.

The statement read;