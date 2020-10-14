Three children of police officers drown in Akwa Ibom

A tragic incident was recorded at the Eket Divisional Police barracks in Akwa Ibom state, as three children of police officers drowned in a open pit filled with floodwater.

The children said to be between the ages of 5 and 10 had gone to play in the open pit at about 5pm on Tuesday October 13, when the tragic incident occurred.

The Nation reported that two out of the three kids who drowned are children of a police Inspector, while the other belongs to another police officer.

One of sympathisers said;

“They really need our prayers and support, as three children from two families drowned within the police barrack. ”The victims went to play at the pit at around 5 pm on Tuesday evening and the parents came to discover that their children drowned at in pit. ”All the flood water in the police barrack are channeled to the pit which is part of an uncompleted drainage system”

The state police spokesperson, SP Odiko Macdon confirmed the incident and…