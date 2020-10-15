EndSARS Protest: FG is sensitive and thoughtful about young Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government is thoughtful and sensitive about the young people in the country.

The Vice President said this at a media parley in Abuja on Thursday October 15. Osinbajo who told young Nigerians that the Buhari-led administration will do its best to attend to their demands as long as the resources are available, added that they are currently focused on investing in infrastructure that will provide opportunities for young people to express themselves and become entrepreneurs.

He said;