EndSARS protest: We’re ready to defend Nigeria at all cost

The Nigerian army has released a statement days after a video of some soldiers assaulting a cameraman working for ARISE TV and seizing his equipment when #EndSARS protesters besieged the national assembly went viral.
The Nigerian army in a statement released by its spokesperson Sagir Musa, warned “subversive elements and trouble makers” to desist from any action as it is ready to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.
It read;
“As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the constitution of the country.
“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.
“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and…
Source: Linda Ikeji