EndSARS protesters recounts how their act of kindness moved an Abuja traffic warden to tears

#EndSARS protesters have narrated how he their act of kindness moved an Abuja traffic warden to tears.

According to one of the protesters, Victor Daniel, the traffic warden was scared and wanted to run for his life after he saw the crowd approaching him. However after they stopped and explained that he had nothing to fear about, they went on to give him drinks, food, fruits, groundnuts, contributed money for him, took selfies with him and also encouraged him.

The Facebook user further revealed that shortly after the protesters left, the man bent over shyly and cried.

He wrote;