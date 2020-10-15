Erica’s absentee father calls her the most beautiful girl in Africa as he reunites with her and other family members (video)

Erica Nlewedim and her father, who she grew up without, have reunited.

The Big Brother Naija reality star spoke on the show about having only her mother while she was growing up. She said she searched for her father for years and later found him but he didn’t seem enthusiastic about her so she moved on because she was hurt by it.

Well, it appears their relationship has been mended because her father referred to her as the most beautiful girl in “the whole Africa”.

In a video shared online, the reality star, who was disqualified from the show, is seen with her father and other family members at a gathering organized in her honour. Erica’s father mentioned that he is good looking and so is his daughter Erica and Erica jokingly told him that she looks better and he agreed with her.

“The Nlewedims,” Erica later wrote on Twitter as she shared a photo she took with her dad and other family members.

Watch the video below.