I had 3 miscarriages for Diamond Platnumz before we had our son – Hamisa Mobetto

Tanzanian video vixen turned singer, Hamisa Mobetto has revealed that she has miscarriages for Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz before they had their son Dylan.

In an interview with Wasafi FM’s The Switch, Hamisa said she lost her first pregnancy with Diamond when she travelled abroad. The mother of two further disclosed that she got pregnant for Diamond for a second and third time, but lost them before the fourth attempt.

She said;

Before I gave birth to Dylan I got pregnant three times. when I got my first pregnancy, we traveled I don’t know what country we were going to and I had a miscarriage. I got the second one, it came out, the third one came out. It’s a period in which we were together. Dylan was the fourth and when I was pregnant, we were together until the day I was going to give birth.

Hamisa however revealed that Diamond insisted on a DNA test for their son, and she agreed to it quell rumours of her sleeping with so many…