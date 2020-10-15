Lady escorted out of a commercial flight after she allegedly refused to put her “expensive bag” in the upper cabinet or on the floor (video)

A mild drama took place in a commercial flight on Wednesday October 14 when a lady who was on the flight allegedly refused to put her bag in the upper cabinet or on the floor.

According to Actress Belinda Effah who was on the flight, the lady said the bag was too expensive to be put in the cabinet or on the floor.

The cabin crew had no option than to escort her out of the flight.

Belinda who filmed the incident, wrote

”The Expensive Handbag That Stopped Us From Flying On Take Off This Girl Said The Flight Should Turn Around and Drop Her off cos she will not let her bag be kept on the floor or be put in the upper cabinet because it’s too expensive. We had to make a you turn and security officials escorted her out not after she almost broke my phone for capturing her . I mean I needed to see the expensive bag that caused such a row and got her so riled up. So I had to capture it for the world to see”

Watch the video below